written by Idse Geurts 19 Oct 2021 at 11:10

Since all his South American players arrived too late from their international duties, Erik ten Hag had to make some difficult decisions against sc Heerenveen. It meant that Edson Alvarez, Lisandro Martinez, Nico Tagliafico and Antony all weren’t able to start in Friesland. However, luckily they are all available against Borussia Dortmund. Therefore, Ten Hag can play all his best players.

Martinez, Alvarez and Antony seem to be sure of a place in the starting line-up, against Borussia Dortmund. However, there is still some debate around the number ten position. Steven Berghuis seems to have surpassed Davy Klaassen in the pecking order. Therefore, Berghuis can prepare himself for this third Champions League game this season.

Presumed line-up Ajax: Pasveer; Mazraoui, Timber, Martinez, Blind; Alvarez, Berghuis, Gravenberch; Antony, Haller, Tadic