written by Kevin Ligtvoet 13 Dec 2020 at 14:12

On saturday, Quincy Promes was in the starting eleven against PEC Zwolle, and he even scored a goal. According to De Telegraaf, he’s now in jail for stabbing a family member.

It all happened in july, during a family party in Abcoude. He organized it himself, in the warehouse of his company, when he got in a big fight with a family member. It’s said he then stabbed him, and the victim has serious injuries.

According to spokesman of the police, only last month they were informed about the stabbing and that’s why he wasn’t arrested beofre. He’ll be in prison for a maximum of three days, but if they think there’s a reason to keep him longer they can decide to do so. The expected punishment for crimes like this is an imprisonment with a maximum of 4 years.