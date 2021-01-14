written by Kevin Ligtvoet 14 Jan 2021 at 18:01

Quincy Promes left the Eredivisie at 22 for a Russian adventure. According to the Russian news-outlet Sports, Promes could return to Russia this transferwindow as Spartak Moscow would be interested.

Promes got arrested last month for suspicion of being part of a stabbing accident. His reputation got destroyed by the news, but in Russia he’s still seen as a really good player and most of the fans really want him to join the team. According to Sports, this could convince the winger to make the move.

A close friend of Promes would have told Sport that Quincy likes the idea of returning: “Quincy would love to go back to Spartak. It’s Moscow’s move now.” According to Dutch media, the chances are low of him joining the Russian side this winter, but it depends on the clubs.