written by Kevin Ligtvoet 12 Mar 2021 at 11:03

On Thursday, Fabrizio Romano said Brobbey had reached an personal agreement to sign with RB Leipzig. On friday, the German club has announced the transfer.

The striker will be a free agent at the end of the year and signs a four-year-deal in Germany, until 2025.

“Leipzig is great club and having an incredible season. Julian nagelsmann is a young, great coach which I can learn a lot from. I’m looking forward to being part of the club and improve.”, Brobbey told the Leipzig fans on the official website of the club.