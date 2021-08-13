written by Jessica Westdijk 13 Aug 2021 at 20:08

Stade Rennes has raised its bid for Edson Alvarez to €20 million, according to De Telegraaf. Last seasons number 6 in the French Ligue 1 has been trying to get the Mexican midfielder to France for a long time.

A while ago, Rennes placed a bid of €18 million, which was rejected by Ajax. Now there is a €20 million bid on the table, which is said to be the final bid. It also includes a resale percentage for Ajax. However, Overmars seems to want to keep Alvarez in Amsterdam this season. In the second half of last season, Alvarez became an important player for Ajax and he was a regular start for Mexico at the Gold Cup this summer as well.