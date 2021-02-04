written by Kevin Ligtvoet 04 Feb 2021 at 19:02

Julian Rijkhoff has signed a 3,5-year deal at Borussia Dortmund. The news won’t be shocking, as it was coming for a long time. It was just waiting for his 16th birthday. On the 25th of january the clubs finalized the deal.

He’ll start of at Borussia Dortmund’s U17, as he was playing in Ajax’ U17 as well. He scored 9 goals in 4 games before the league was cancelled due to covid-19.

Ajax would have loved to keep the striker, but couldn’t agree on a contract. According to Ruhr Nachrichten, Rijkhoff didn’t see a great future in Amsterdam. Ajax won’t be getting a lot of money for the talented Rijkhoff.