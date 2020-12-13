written by Kevin Ligtvoet 13 Dec 2020 at 14:12

There we go again! FC Barcelona being interested in Ajax players isn’t a new thing, but they’re now looking at Lisandro Martinez. According to Sport, Koeman and the board are interested in signing the defender.

FC Barcelona wants to get another centerback in, as they lost Gerard Piqué for a quite long time due to injury. On top of their list is Eric Garcia, Manchester City, but they do have some other names on there as well. One of them being Martinez.

Preferably, FC Barcelona would want to loan him for the rest of the season, with an option to buy next summer. Martinez has a contract until 2023.