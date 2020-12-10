written by Kevin Ligtvoet 10 Dec 2020 at 16:12

Ajax has just extended Nico Tagliafico’s contract, but the rumour of Manchester United wanting him has been around since last summer. Luckily, the English side decided to go for Porto’s leftback Alex Telles. According to AS, the club is interested in Ajax’ fullback.

Donny van de Beek already left Amsterdam for Manchester last summer, and Tagliafico could follow him. Their first option Reguilón went to rivals Tottenham Hotspur, and they eventually signed Alex Telles. With a longer lasting contract, the “Red Devils” can surely expect a big fee for the Argentinian defender.