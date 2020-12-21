written by Kevin Ligtvoet 21 Dec 2020 at 13:12

The fans have been begging the club for ages now: the comeback of the old logo. With the casual clothing in the Ajax-store you can see it everywhere, but on the official clothing used during matches it never came back.

Rumours say there could be a change next season. The old logo would return on the shirt according to Jack Henderson, which is normally a great source for the leaking of new shirts.