written by Jessica Westdijk 14 Jan 2021 at 13:01

Some interesting transfer rumours from Germany: according to BILD, Schalke 04 wants to bring back Klaas Jan Huntelaar to the club. The 37 year old striker recently told the press he will quit playing football this summer.

His contract with Ajax ends, but Schalke 04 wants to bring back the striker this winter already. Schalke 04 is in 17th position at the moment, which means relegation at the end of the season. The club hopes that with Huntelaar, they can prevent relegation.

From 2010 to 2017, Huntelaar already played 240 games for the German club, in which he scored 126 goals. After that, he decided to come back to Ajax. Now it is the question whether he wants to end his career in Germany or in Amsterdam. According to the German newspaper, Huntelaar and Schalke 04 have already been in touch.