written by Idse Geurts 07 Oct 2021 at 15:10

Maarten Stekelenburg’s season is over. On Wednesday, Ajax released an update about the goalkeepers injury.

The last couple of weeks, Stekelenburg was replaced in goal by Remko Pasveer, because of a groin injury. At first, everyone believed that Stekelenburg was able to return in a short notice. However, now Ajax states that the goalkeeper has to undergo an operation. It is still unclear if this means the end of Stekelenburg’s career.

This raises the question: who should be in goal for Ajax? Remko Pasveer, Jay Gorter, or maybe Andre Onana?