written by Idse Geurts 12 Oct 2021 at 11:10

Ajax will soon start with the sale of the separate ticket sale regarding the remaining home games in the Eredivisie. The sale starts this late, because it wasn’t sure if the Johan Cruijff ArenA was allowed to let every supporter inside. However, now the corona restrictions have eased, Ajax is allowed to sell more tickets. This will be done for the remaining home games till the winter break.

At first, tickets will be sold for the game against PSV. This match will be played on the 24th of October. Tickets will be available from the 13th of October at 10:00 in the morning. The ticket price will start at 45 euros.

Furthermore, tickets for the remaining home games against Go Ahead Eagles, AZ, Willem II and Fortuna Sittard, will also be sold. These tickets will be available from the 27th of October. However, these will cost less money than tickets for the game against PSV. You can take place in the Johan Cruijff ArenA, for around 28 euros.