written by Kevin Ligtvoet 05 Mar 2021 at 16:03

When Quincy Promes left Ajax to join Spartak Moscow, De Telegraaf said the Dutch side got themselves a good deal. The risks of the winger being convicted after a stabbing incident would be fully Spartak’s responsibility.

In Russia however, they don’t agree: “We made the risks of this deal as low as possible. The financial and legal risks are not Spartak’s responsibility”, according to the director of the Russian club. “The agreement was that if Promes can’t play for us due to legal issues, the deal is cancelled. All agreed payments won’t be done if that’s the case.”