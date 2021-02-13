written by Kevin Ligtvoet 13 Feb 2021 at 19:02

Maarten Stekelenburg is now officially the oldest player to ever play an Eredivisie-match for Ajax. He started against Heracles on saturday at 38 years and 144 days old, breaking Arnold Mühren’s record of 37 years and 353 days.

The Eredivisie-record isn’t close yet, as Jan Jongbloed was still active in het league while being 44 years old.

Stekelenburg played his last Eredivisie match 10 years ago, on the 6th of march 2011.