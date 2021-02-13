Maarten Stekelenburg is now officially the oldest player to ever play an Eredivisie-match for Ajax. He started against Heracles on saturday at 38 years and 144 days old, breaking Arnold Mühren’s record of 37 years and 353 days.

The Eredivisie-record isn’t close yet, as Jan Jongbloed was still active in het league while being 44 years old.

Stekelenburg played his last Eredivisie match 10 years ago, on the 6th of march 2011.

 

OLDEST AJAX-PLAYERS EREDIVISIE

PLAYER

AGE

DATE

OPPONENT

Maarten Stekelenburg

38 years & 144 days

13-2-2021

Heracles Almelo

Arnold Mühren

37 years & 353 days

21-5-1989

Willem II

André Ooijer

37 years & 300 days

6-5-2012

Vitesse

Danny Blind

37 years & 288 days

16-5-1999

RKC Waalwijk

Klaas Jan Huntelaar

37 years & 155 days

14-1-2021

FC Twente