written by Idse Geurts 09 Sep 2021 at 11:09

This Wednesday, Dusan Tadic has won the Eredivisie Player of the Year award. He was chosen over the likes of Davy Klaassen, Steven Berghuis and Giorgos Giakoumakis. It isn’t weird that Tadic won the price: last season, the Serbian scored fourteen goals and gave seventeen assists. With these statistics, he had a great contribution in winning the 35th league title.

Tadic was gifted the award by his fellow countryman, and old player of Ajax, Marko Pantelic. Pantelic had some nice words for the Ajax captain. “Not only is he a good player, but also a fantastic leader. With you, Dusan, Ajax’s history will continue. I hope that you can achieve many more with Ajax and the Serbian national team”, stated Pantelic.

Not only Tadic received a price during the Eredivisie Player of the Year Gala. Ryan Gravenberch received the award for best young player in the Eredivisie, during the 2020/2021 season.