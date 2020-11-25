written by Jessica Westdijk 25 Nov 2020 at 12:11

Nico Tagliafico is about to renew his contract at Ajax, according to Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad.



The Argentinian defender has a contract until 30th June 2022 in Amsterdam and is likely to extend this with a year. In return for this, Tagliafico will receive a higher salary. On the other hand, the longer contract will give Ajax a better position in negotiations with interested clubs.