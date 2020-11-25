Nico Tagliafico is about to renew his contract at Ajax, according to Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad.
The Argentinian defender has a contract until 30th June 2022 in Amsterdam and is likely to extend this with a year. In return for this, Tagliafico will receive a higher salary. On the other hand, the longer contract will give Ajax a better position in negotiations with interested clubs.
Tagliafico has often made clear that he enjoys playing for Ajax and living in Amsterdam a lot. Immediately after his arrival in Amsterdam in the winter of 2018 Tagliafico became a starter for Ajax and has never been away since then. During the past transfer windows there were some rumors about clubs showing interest, but none of them placed a bid that was interesting enough.