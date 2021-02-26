written by Kevin Ligtvoet 26 Feb 2021 at 19:02

Nico Tagliafico has been absent since last weekend, and according to De Telegraaf this is because of an hip injury and an infection of covid-19. He got his injury during the first game against Lille, and it’s not sure if he’ll be fit on sunday.

