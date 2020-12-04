written by Jessica Westdijk 04 Dec 2020 at 14:12

Nico Tagliafico has extended his contract at Ajax. His former contract was set expire on June 30, 2022. His new contract lasts a year longer, until June 30 2023.

The deal was made a couple of weeks ago, but Friday Tagliafico and Overmars put pen to paper and signed the new deal. Although the contract is extended, it is likely that the Argentinian defender will leave the club next summer. The new deal came with a fixed transfer fee.

In the meantime, that gives Ajax the opportunity to look around and find a new player for the left-back position. Last week, Football Insider mentioned that Ajax showed interested in Patrick van Aanholt, who currently plats at Crystal Palace.