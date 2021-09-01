written by Idse Geurts 01 Sep 2021 at 10:09

Earlier this week, it appeared that West Ham United showed interest in Nicolas Tagliafico. However, after the closing of the transfer window, Tagliafico didn’t make a move to the London-based club. West Ham and Ajax agreed on a transferfee of twelve million euro’s, but Tagliafico didn’t manage to reach a personal agreement with West Ham. According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Tagliafico turned down a first contract offer. After that, West Ham didn’t return with a second proposal.

However, American website The Athletic, states that West Ham never had any interest in Tagliafico. The Argentinian left-back was presumably only offered by his management to The Hammers. West Ham responded in return, that they didn’t need Tagliafico this season.