written by Idse Geurts 31 Aug 2021 at 12:08

On 4 september, Andre Onana is allowed to be back in training with the Ajax squad. However, Erik ten Hag doesn’t want to mention if Onana really will be back into training.

The coach keeps counting on a last-minute transfer of the the goalkeeper: “We’ll see, but I know what is going on. I’ll think he will leave”, said Ten Hag to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

At this moment, two clubs are reportedly interested to buy Onana from Ajax. However, the names of these clubs remain unknown. Earlier this transfer window, Onana was close to move to Olympique Lyon, while also Arsenal and Internazionale showed interest.