written by Kevin Ligtvoet 04 Feb 2021 at 19:02

Wednesday evening there was a shock in Amsterdam as UEFA put the Europa League squad lists. When looking at Ajax, Sébastien Haller was not on the list.

Ajax said they would investigate further and come back with news on thursday, and they did: “He’s not been forgotten, but there was something wrong with the computers. Turning on, turning off. We will try everything we can to get him on the list. A small mistake has some big consequences.”

Ajax is hoping to get the striker on the list, but it’s clear that UEFA usually doesn’t allow changes after the deadline. It’s a human mistake, which hopefully can still be fixed.