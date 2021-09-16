written by Idse Geurts 16 Sep 2021 at 10:09

Last winter, Ajax brought in Sébastien Haller. One of the reasons to buy the striker, was to make a difference in Europe. However, because of an administrative mistake, Haller wasn’t registered for the Europa League. Partly because of that, Ajax was knocked out very early.

However, this season there are new chances. Haller was registered for the Champions League, and at his debut he immediately scored four goals. Haller is only the second player to make four goals at his Champions League debut. Only Marco van Basten managed to do so in 1992.

This causes for Ten Hag to think back to last season: “Of course I tried to support him last season. But Sébastien Haller is a beautiful person and has a great personality. He knows how to set his goals, and achieve those goals. I can only compliment him for this. It also indicates: if we had him last season, what could have been possible?”, concludes the coach at the press conference.