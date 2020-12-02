written by Jessica Westdijk 02 Dec 2020 at 10:12

After a 0-1 loss at home, Ajax lost 1-0 against Liverpool in England. At the same time, Atalanta won their game, which means Ajax now need a win over Atalanta next week to make the knock-out stage of the Champions League.

However, Erik ten Hag does not want to talk about that game yet: “Saturday, FC Twente awaits and after that, we will start talking about Atalanta”, the coach tells tv station Veronica.

Ten Hag found the game against Liverpool was a good test for this team. The goal was caused by a mistake from Andre Onana, but Ten Hag thinks it are the minor details that mattered: “Everybody saw two teams keeping each other in balance and the luckiest team won. We lost this game because of some details. If you want to come far in the Champions League, every little detail needs to be perfect.”