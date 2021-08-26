written by Idse Geurts 26 Aug 2021 at 15:08

Finally, all the Champions League qualification duels are played: the competitors and pots are finalized! We now know the possible opponents of Ajax, and till Thursday we can speculate and dream about possible beautiful fixtures. The Champions League group-stage draw will be held Thursday 18:00 in Istanbul.

Ajax will be drawn from pot 3. This means that Ajax will possibly face some heavy opponents, because some real giants of European football are being drawn from pot 1 and 2.

Pot 1

Chelsea

Villarreal

Atlético Madrid

Manchester City

Bayern München

Internazionale

Lille

Pot 2

Real Madrid

FC Barcelona

Juventus

Manchester United

PSG

Liverpool

Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund

Pot 4