Finally, all the Champions League qualification duels are played: the competitors and pots are finalized! We now know the possible opponents of Ajax, and till Thursday we can speculate and dream about possible beautiful fixtures. The Champions League group-stage draw will be held Thursday 18:00 in Istanbul.

Ajax will be drawn from pot 3. This means that Ajax will possibly face some heavy opponents, because some real giants of European football are being drawn from pot 1 and 2.

Pot 1

  • Chelsea
  • Villarreal
  • Atlético Madrid
  • Manchester City
  • Bayern München
  • Internazionale
  • Lille

Pot 2

  • Real Madrid
  • FC Barcelona
  • Juventus
  • Manchester United
  • PSG
  • Liverpool
  • Sevilla
  • Borussia Dortmund

Pot 4

  • Besiktas
  • Dynamo Kiev
  • Club Brugge
  • AC Milan
  • VfL Wolfsburg
  • Young Boys
  • Malmö
  • Sheriff Tiraspol