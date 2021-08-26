Finally, all the Champions League qualification duels are played: the competitors and pots are finalized! We now know the possible opponents of Ajax, and till Thursday we can speculate and dream about possible beautiful fixtures. The Champions League group-stage draw will be held Thursday 18:00 in Istanbul.
Ajax will be drawn from pot 3. This means that Ajax will possibly face some heavy opponents, because some real giants of European football are being drawn from pot 1 and 2.
Pot 1
- Chelsea
- Villarreal
- Atlético Madrid
- Manchester City
- Bayern München
- Internazionale
- Lille
Pot 2
- Real Madrid
- FC Barcelona
- Juventus
- Manchester United
- PSG
- Liverpool
- Sevilla
- Borussia Dortmund
Pot 4
- Besiktas
- Dynamo Kiev
- Club Brugge
- AC Milan
- VfL Wolfsburg
- Young Boys
- Malmö
- Sheriff Tiraspol