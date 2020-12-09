written by Kevin Ligtvoet 09 Dec 2020 at 13:12

It’s clear that Ajax want to get back to the European top, and that the transfer budget has changed a lot isn’t a secret either. A lot of the most expensive signings are recently done. Daley Blind ‘came home’ in 2018 for a record breaking fee of 21 million euros, just ahead of Antony.

Have a look at the full list below:

1. Daley Blind – up to 21 million euros

Four years ago, Daley Blind left Ajax to join Manchester United. The English side paid 18 million euros. In 2018, Daley came home. The transfer fee starts at 16 million euros, but could go up to 21 million. That’s a lot of money for a player with only one year left on his contract, but to be honest, it was fully worth it.

2. Antony – up to 20,75 million euros

Antony is one of the most recent signings joining Ajax. The Dutch side paid 15,75 million euros for the only 19-year-old Brazilian, which could go up to 20,75 million. It’s a rare thing Ajax is paying such an amount of money for a young player. The last time that happened they bought Miralem Sulejmani (number four on the list). Ajax paid 16 million euros for the SC Heerenveen winger.

3. Quincy Promes – up to 17,2 million euros

Ajax recently bought Quincy Promes. The winger left Sevilla for 15,7 million euros, which can go up by 1,5 million due to bonuses. He left the Ajax Academy at 16, as the club didn’t think he would make the first team. Now, returning as a man, he can show Amsterdam what he’s made of.

4. Miralem Sulejmani – 16,25 million euros

Miralem Sulejmani is still among the most expensive Ajax players of all time. He didn’t really succeed at the club, so maybe that’s the reason Ajax started paying less for young players. He scored 38 goals and assisted 30 in 158 games. He’s now playing at Young Boys.

5. Edson Alvarez – 15 million euros

Edson Alvarez joined the club in 2019. Club America sold him for 15 million euros. He started of difficult having problems in his private life: his daughter and wife couldn’t get into The Netherlands for a while. Hopefully, he proves himself soon.

6. Razvan Marin – 12,5 million euros

Razvan Marin was another signing in 2019. The former Standard Luik midfielder costs Ajax 12,5 million euros. He didn’t succeed at the club, as he left for Cagliari last summer.

7. David Neres – 12 million euros

It was a shock when the news came in that Ajax paid a huge 12 million euros for the only 19-years-old David Neres. After a couple of seasons we can say it was a bargain, as he was a huge part of the 2018/19 Champions Leauge success and the club will surely make profit when he leaves.

8. Dusan Tadic – 11,4 million euros

Only paying 11,4 million euros for a player like Tadic is a great deal between Ajax and Southampton. He might be a bit old, but with the qualities he has, he already made sure all the Ajacieden love him.

9. Hakim Ziyech – 11 million euros

When playing at FC Twente, Hakim Ziyech probably already was the best player in the Dutch league, so 11 million euros wasn’t a big surprise. Last summer he left the club after some great years, and Chelsea paid 40 million euros for him as well, which means Overmars has made great profit.

10. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar – 9 million euros

When Klaas-Jan Huntelaar returned in 2017, he came in as a free agent, but when he joined for the first time he certainly was not. Ajax paid 9 million euros for him and he became the most expensive player at that time. They easily made profit on him when he left for Real Madrid three years later (27 million euros).

10. Lisandro Magallán – 9 million euros

Lisandro Magallán didn’t succeed at the club. Ajax paid 9 million euros to Boca Juniors, but in the first six months he couldn’t get in the starting eleven. He’s now at Deportivo Alaves (on loan this season) and he played 10 matches so far.

Source: Transfermarkt.nl (22/02/2020)