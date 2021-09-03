written by Idse Geurts 03 Sep 2021 at 11:09

On Tuesday night, the transferwindow closed. This means that clubs and players aren’t allowed to make any direct transfers. Ajax had a busy transfer summer, but it wasn’t as busy as previous years. In comparison with last year, no key players were sold this summer. The most important player that is being sold, is Lassina Traoré. He has left Ajax for Shakthar Donetsk, that paid ten million euro’s. Another player who left Ajax, is goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen. Brighton & Hove Albion was prepared to buy Scherpen for five million euro’s. Young midfielder Carel Eiting has also been sold by Ajax. He has made a move to Belgian club KRC Genk. The last player that has left Amsterdam, is Jurgen Ekkelenkamp. The ‘Ronaldo thrower’ wasn’t playing much, and was allowed to make a move to German club Hertha BSC.

Lisandro Magallán and Dominik Kotarski also left Ajax, but they are loaned out. This season they will play for RSC Anderlecht and HNK Gorica.

The last couple of days, there were also rumors about transfers for David Neres, Nicolas Tagliafico and Andre Onana. However, a transfer didn’t happen for these three players. Marc Overmars won’t be too happy that they’re staying this summer: he was planning to sell these players.

Ajax also welcomed some new players. The two most exciting new additions to the squad are Steven Berghuis and Mohamed Daramy. Berghuis made for 5.5 million euro’s the sensitive move from rivals Feyenoord, while Daramy transferred from FC Kopenhagen for 13 million euro’s. Hopefully the two wingers can make an impact with goals and assists. Lastly, Ajax also contracted to goalkeepers Remco Pasveer and Jay Gorter.