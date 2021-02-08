The UEFA, has imposed a suspension of 12 months on Andre Onana for a doping violation. After a random check on October 30 last year, the goalkeeper had Furosemide in his urine. The suspension is effective immediately and applies to all football activities, both national and international.
On the morning of October 30th, the goalkeeper didn’t feel well and wanted to take pill to feel better. Unknowingly, he took Lasimac, a drug that his wife takes. Onana’s confusion led to him taking an illegal pill, causing a ban by the UEFA. Onana and Ajax will appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Managing director Edwin van der Sar reacts: “We obviously stand for a clean sport and this is a really heavy setback for the team and Andre himself. He is one of the best goalkeepers on the globe at the moment and he’s very popular with the fans. We hoped for a shorter suspension or even a warning, as Onana didn’t do it on purpose and he didnt strengthen his body or performance.”