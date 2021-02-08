written by Kevin Ligtvoet 08 Feb 2021 at 16:02

The UEFA, has imposed a suspension of 12 months on Andre Onana for a doping violation. After a random check on October 30 last year, the goalkeeper had Furosemide in his urine. The suspension is effective immediately and applies to all football activities, both national and international.

On the morning of October 30th, the goalkeeper didn’t feel well and wanted to take pill to feel better. Unknowingly, he took Lasimac, a drug that his wife takes. Onana’s confusion led to him taking an illegal pill, causing a ban by the UEFA. Onana and Ajax will appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).