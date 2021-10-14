written by Idse Geurts 14 Oct 2021 at 15:10

It is uncertain if Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland can play next Tuesday against Ajax, reports De Telegraaf.

The striker has been injured for some time, and also wasn’t able to play in the World Cup Qualifiers for Norway. This weekend, Dortmund will play against Mainz. A couple days later, the Dortmund squad will travel to Amsterdam.

“Erling really wants to play”, states Dortmund coach Marco Rose. “He is back in training. We have to see how he feels in regarding to Saturday. If he is fit enough, he will start. If he is only able to play a couple of minutes, he will sit on the bench.”