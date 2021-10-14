written by Idse Geurts 14 Oct 2021 at 15:10

Devyne Rensch had to quit Jong Oranje’s game on Tuesday, because of an hamstring injury. Therefore, it is not clear if he can play against sc Heereveen on Saturday.

The injury is bad news for Rensch ánd for Ajax. This season, the defender didn’t play as much, because Noussair Mazraoui’s great form. Therefore, Rensch plays the most of his games for Jong Ajax.

Especially in the game against Heereveen, some game time was looming for Rensch. The South American players from Ajax aren’t back from their international duties for that game. This means that Ten Hag has a lot of puzzling to do, without Edson Alvarez, Lisandro Martinez, and Nico Tagliafico.