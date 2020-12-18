written by Kevin Ligtvoet 18 Dec 2020 at 14:12

Edson Álvarez’ story at Ajax isn’t really turning into a success and the Mexican wants to leave the club. Valencia has shown their interest in the player.

According to De Telegraaf, beside his playing time, his family situation is also one of the reasons he wants to leave. He thinks Ajax is to blame for the fact that his girlfriend and daughter can’t move to the Netherlands, as the club can’t get the residence permit. In Spain, this would be a lot easier. Álvarez thinks that Overmars and Ten Hag will be supporting his decision.

When Álvarez got here, he was bought as a replacement for Mathijs de Ligt, but couldn’t live up to the expectations. Ajax paid 14 million euros for the defensive midfielder and hopes to make sure they still make profit of him. Agent Fulco van Kooperen confirmed Valencia’s interest in Álvarez, but won’t talk to De Telegraaf about any details.