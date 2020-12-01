written by Jessica Westdijk 01 Dec 2020 at 09:12

Tonight Ajax faces Liverpool, but last weekend Joël Veltman and Brighton already did so. Brighton could have taken the lead against Jurgen Klopp’s formation, but Neal Maupay missed from the spot after twenty minutes. In the second half, Liverpool took the lead, but Brighton bounced back and equalized in the 93rd minute after another penalty.

“It is still Liverpool. They had more ball possession, but we had some good opportunities as well. If you got a chance to win at Anfield is is now”, Joël Veltman secures his former teammates, talking to Ziggo Sport.

But he also wants to warn them: “I know what Ajax wants, they want to build up. Liverpool waits for you to give a risky pass and then they are quick. Their players are very technical and they will punish you mercilessly.”