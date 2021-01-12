written by Kevin Ligtvoet 12 Jan 2021 at 13:01

It’s sad to see that Donny van de Beek isn’t getting any playing time at Manchester United this season. The midfielder isn’t having a great time in England so far. He mostly played in the League Cup or FA Cup, and was subbed on late during some Premier League games.

People start discussing Van de Beek in England, as Patrice Evra says: “We have to talk about him. I really like the guy, but why did we buy him? We don’t need him, that’s the truth.”

Gary Neville is surprised, as they paid a lot of money to get Van de Beek: “The way Donny is being used is really weird to me. They paid 44 million euros to get him, but he isn’t playing at all anytime soon. The longer they bench him, the more you start thinking it’s a waste of money.”