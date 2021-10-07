written by Idse Geurts 07 Oct 2021 at 15:10

Former goalkeeper Sander Westerveld, gave his opinion about André Onana during an interview with the NOS. The former player of Vitesse and Liverpool, stated that Ajax should be very strict towards Onana. Westerveld states: “I wouldn’t allow Onana at the club. Because of him, Ajax is in trouble. He should have signed a new contract with a limited transferfee, to make up for his mistake in his drug suspension.”

However, because of Maarten Stekelenburg’s injury, Ajax doesn’t have many goalkeepers left. Only Remco Pasveer and Jay Gorter are available. There is even the question, if those goalkeepers are reliable enough. According to former goalkeeper Joop Miele, Pasveer is a great goalkeeper for the Eredivisie, but he lacks ‘the Champions League level’. Westerveld agrees with this statement, by saying that Ajax should search for a new goalkeeper during the next transferwindow. Both former goalkeepers also think that Gorter is a great talent, but he lacks experience. As Westerveld states: “He is not yet ready.”

This goalkeeper situation probably gives Erik ten Hag an enormous headache. Will Onana return in goal? Can Ten Hag rely on Pasveer for the rest of the season? Or should a new goalkeeper be signed? All these questions have to be answered in the upcoming weeks.